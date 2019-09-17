Joyce Ashley

A memorial will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Joyce A. Ashley, 79 of Harrison, passed away Friday, Sept. 13 (2019) at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of William Lloyd and Clara (Arthur) Lloyd Stewart was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 28, 1939.
She retired to Harrison 13 years ago after 42 years in the casino gaming industry. Joyce loved all forms of art, painting, cake decorating and costume design.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Stewart, and brother, Woodrow Lloyd.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Gene Ashley, of Harrison; her daughters, Laura Faulkner, of Yellville, Janet Cipriano, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeri Bennett, of Gardnerville, Nevada, and Diane Shirley, of Harrison; her sisters, Shirley Pas and Judith Dorsey, who was her twin, both of California; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other family and close friends who loved her and will miss her.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented