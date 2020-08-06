Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Jasper Cemetery; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
Joyce Katherine Sloan Breedlove, age 83, of Jasper, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 5 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
The daughter of Wilburn and Bessie (Martin) Sloan was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. Joyce is survived by her "Girls,” Jolena Villines and June Coonts.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Jasper Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 there will be no viewing or visitation. Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
