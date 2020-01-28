Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville.
Joyce Eileen McMullen, of Berryville, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Jan. 22 (2020) at the age of 75.
She was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Berkeley, California, to Hugh and Edna Jo (Freeman) Crow. She was the oldest of four children.
Joyce was a true servant to this community. She loved owning her own business, Happenings Books and Gifts, visiting with her customers and working with her many coworkers at Community First Bank. She was deeply involved in numerous charitable causes in the community including serving on the library board for many years, member of the Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed running the gift shop at the hospital for many years, Downtown Merchants, Susan Komen Foundation and many more. She was honored and humbled by the many community awards she received throughout the years.
Joyce always enjoyed baking and knitting for the community. She would often deliver homemade bread and sugar cookies to many friends and businesses just to show her appreciation to those around her. She was always the first to volunteer when anyone needed assistance for an event, a cause or just to help give rides and support to others in need.
She will always be remembered for her deep love of her family, community, and friends and her generous servant heart.
On May 29, 1983, Joyce was united in marriage to Kenny McMullen, who survives her of the home. She is also survived her three daughters, Carla Vera and husband Steve, of Bentonville, Carol Cobb and husband Gary, of Monroe, Washington, and Caren Phillips and husband Ryan, of Destin, Florida; son, Drew Wood and wife Katie, of Berryville; stepson, Robert McMullen and wife Heidi, of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Connie Lascano, of Berryville, and Debra Crow, of Alameda, California; brother, Kent Crow and wife Lynn, of Berryville; grandchildren, Katie Tennis and husband Jon, Chelsie Allen, Luke Vera, Hannah Needham, Spencer McMullen, Hope Needham, Jonah Needham, Dakota Wood and Noah Wood; great-grandchildren, Kaia Tennis, Blaklie Allen, Boston Allen, Samantha Allen; twins in heaven Max and Marley; and niece, Marcy Lascano-Raibley and husband Jason, of Lawrence, Kansas.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial donations may be made to cmlibraryfoundation.com click the donate button and specify for Joyce McMullen.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
