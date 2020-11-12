Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at First Assembly of God, Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the church with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Joyce Mae Reed, age 89, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (2020) at Mountain Home. The daughter of Tom and Dorothy (Gay) Martin was born at Hilltop, on April 13, 1931.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Reed and Diana Taylor.
Funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at First Assembly of God Church in Harrison. Visitation is at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
