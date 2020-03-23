Joyce Nichols

Private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Maplewood Cemetery under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison; there will be no visitation.
Margie Joyce Smalley Nichols, 88, of Booneville, passed away Monday, March 23 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
She was born April 27, 1931, the daughter of Pearl Allen Smalley and Albert Smalley. She had two children, Larry Nichols and Sherry Nichols.
Joyce attended school at Car Lane, Missouri, and graduated from Blue Eye, Missouri. After attending college in Springfield, Missouri, she taught grades 1-8 in a one-room schoolhouse at Car Lane, Missouri.
She married Lonnie Nichols in 1950. They ran a grocery store in Car Lane for a few years, then moved to Boone County and operated a dairy farm for several years. After Lonnie passed away, Joyce moved to Booneville, to live with her son.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Nichols; and a brother, Rex Smalley.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sherry Nichols, and a brother, Keith Smalley; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com
