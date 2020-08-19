There will be a private memorial for family at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Juanita Baty Kolev, long-time resident of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16 (2020) with her husband, Vasco Kolev, by her side, after a long illness.
Juanita was born in Troy Mills, Iowa, in 1939.
She is survived by her children, Stacy King, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Deborah Novak, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, Robert McCord, of Harrison, and Terrell Jacobs, of Wisconsin.
Her sisters are Wanda Ward, Jesse Siebles and Donna Skura, and her brothers are Brad Ward and John Baty. Her grandchildren are Jeff Wyatt, of Grinnell, Iowa, and Bailey O’Brien, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, and Jessica Ohara and Brianna Ohara, of Cedar Rapids Iowa. She also had several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve, of Bloomington Illinois, and her father, Carl Baty, of Anamosa, Iowa; two brothers, Jack Baty and Ronald Tharp; and two great-grandchildren.
Juanita lived in Harrison for over 40 years. She worked for McKesson for a number of years and retired from there. She loved many things, including cooking, painting and reading. She also loved great conversations and politics.
There will be a private memorial for family at a later date through ZOOM due to COVID-19.
She will be truly missed by many people.
