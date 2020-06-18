Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Dongola Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the funeral home.
Juanita Smith, age 89, of Marshall, departed this life on Thursday, June 18 (2020) at Marshall.
She was born in Snowball, on May 15, 1931, to Dwight Cossey and Rula Mae Ferguson Cossey. She was the wife of the late Beecher Smith.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dongola Cemetery.
Commented