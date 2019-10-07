Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Stillwell Bible Baptist Church, with burial at Silver Hill Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Judith Ann Coleman, 64, of Clarksville, died Saturday, Oct. 5 (2019) at Russellville.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Stillwell Bible Baptist Church in Clarksville, with the Rev. Steve Askins officiating. Burial will be at Silver Cemetery in Silver Hill. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville.
Pallbearers will be Kim Teague, Jimmy Teague, Robert Coleman, Kevin Coleman, Matt Howard and Graham Keymer.
Memorial donations may be made to Arkansas Hospice, 220 John Babish Lane, Russellville, AR 72801.
The daughter of Willie Teague and Ava Wallis Ramsey was born March 30, 1955, at Harrison. She was a unit secretary at Johnson Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Stillwell Bible Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Teague and his wife, Doris; her mother, Ava Wallis Ramsey; her husband, Robert Coleman; her brothers, Billie Teague and Mark Teague; and her sister, Sue Teague.
She is survived by her son, Robert R. Coleman and wife, Sunshine; daughter, Misty D. Acord and husband, Kris; brothers, Jimmy Teague and wife Connie, of St. Joe, Kim Teague and wife Pam, of Leola, Glen Coleman and wife Karen, of Valley Springs, and Jerry Coleman and wife Debbie, of Midway; sisters, Pat Taylor and husband Tom, of Valley Springs, Connie Brooks and husband Ray, of Harrison, and Beverly Keymer and husband Graham, of Pyatt; and several grandchildren.
