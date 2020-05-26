A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Judith Ann Koch, 74 passed away peacefully on Monday May 18 (2020).
She will be sorely missed by her siblings: Betty and Eugene Cross, of Mt. Judea, Mary Smith, of Lead Hill, Ruby and Wilburn Freeman, of Pelsor, Butch and Dorothy Smith, of Western Grove, Ricky and Wendy Smith, of St. Joe, Patty and Kelly Taylor, of Green Forest, and Carolyn Sue Hall-Bauer, of Harrison; and many, many, many and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Koch; parents, Garland and Jeraldean Smith; and her sister, Katherine.
All of whom loved her dearly and will never forger her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. She had many titles: Mama, Aunt Bugie and Booty Judy.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the sunshine is out. Because that is how she would have liked it.
