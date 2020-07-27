Private family funeral service was held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield, Missouri.
Judith (Judy) Ann Webb, age 79, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 20 (2020).
She was born March 12, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to William and Jewell Bloodworth.
Judy was a member of Southgate Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri, and enjoyed time with her Bible study class. She was a resident of Nixa Nursing and Rehab where she had many friends and the wonderful support of the staff.
Judy was known for her independent spirit. As a follower of Jesus Christ she was dedicated to serving others at Grand Oak Mission for many years.
In her early years she enjoyed sewing, square dancing, and spending time at Bull Shoals Lake with family and friends. In her later years she loved spending time with her friends and playing pinochle. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren, Garrett Turner, Kaitlyn Turner and Hailey Webb, and great-grandchildren, Scottie Turner and Allie Turner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Jewell Bloodworth.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Bloodworth and his wife, Barb Bloodworth, of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughter, Carla Turner and her husband, Scott Turner, of Springfield, Missouri; and son, Keith Webb and his wife, Stacy Webb, of Nixa, Missouri.
Private family funeral service was held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grand Oak Mission at https://gbaptist.org/about-gcba/contact-us.
Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com .
