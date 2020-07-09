Judy Johnson Sights

Arrangements are with Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, Oklahoma.
Judy Ann Sights was born on Jan. 8, 1950, to Homer and Georgia (Crawford) Johnson in Harrison, and died peacefully on Monday, June 29 (2020) in Oklahoma City.
Judy was raised and graduated from high school in Harrison.
She married L.R. Sights on Sept. 11, 1969, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019.
She is survived by her husband, L.R., of the home; daughter, Cindy Sights Wolters and husband, Kevin and two precious grandsons, Bryce and Blake Wolters, all of Clinton; two brothers, Ronnie Johnson, Harrison, and Jerry Johnson and wife, Debbie, Harrison; sister-in-law, Carolyn Buckenmaier and husband, Chet, Fort Myers, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Georgia Johnson.
Those that knew Judy knew that she loved traveling with family and friends, shopping, and talking on the phone to her beloved friends. She will be missed by many. She was active in PEO, Junior Service League and the First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Clinton or the Clinton Public School Foundation. Arrangements are with Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, Oklahoma.
