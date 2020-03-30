Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, at Elberta Cemetery near Leslie; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Judy Kay Branscum, age 69, of Leslie, passed from this life on Saturday, March 28 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
She was born in Marshall, on Oct. 19, 1950, to the late William Clifton Branscum and Myrtis Irene Morrison Branscum. She was the mother of Eric Knox Rodgers and Troy S. Rodgers.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, at Elberta Cemetery near Leslie. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
