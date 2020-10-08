Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at New Hope Baptist Cemetary of Omaha; arrangements with Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
Judy Lynn Boaz, 67, of Omaha, left this earth early morning Monday, Oct. 5 (2020).
Judy was born on Jan. 2, 1953, in Fulton, Kentucky, to Louis and Evelyn Boaz. She has one sister, Linda Gail Tyer, of Harrison; a very close friend, Judith Ledgard, of Harrison; and a God-Son, JJ Ledgard, also of Harrison.
She graduated high school at Russellville High School in 1972. Judy was a huge sports fan and was a die hard KC Chiefs fan. She loved the Lord and her family and friends endlessly.
Judy is survived by her sister, Linda Gail Tyer; best friend, Judith Ledgard; a God-Son, JJ Ledgard; one niece, Gena Price, of Berryville; a nephew, Mitchell Price and wife Patricia, of Clarksville; lots of great-nieces and -nephews and lots of great-great nieces and -nephews; and a great friend, Mary Jo Viles, of Mayfield Kentucky, who Judy enjoyed talking to on the phone for hours!
She had many friends who she loved and who loved her.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Lois Boaz; her mother, Evelyn Boaz Hopkins; a niece, Bettinna Price; and her grandparents.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at New Hope Baptist Cemetary of Omaha.
Services by Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.net .
Commented