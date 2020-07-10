A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
Julie Ann Harris, age 78, of Hideaway, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 4 (2020) in Tyler, Texas.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1942, in Pilot Point, Texas, to the late Franklin and Jean (Davis) Williams.
Julie had lived in Hideaway for the last 10 years and was previously of Harrison for 30 years. After receiving a PhD from North Carolina State University, she went on to become a professor at Arkansas State University and later worked as a self employed diabetic educator.
Julie was a member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Mineola, Texas. She enjoyed the beautiful flowers in her yard and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stephen Harris, of Hideaway, Texas; son, David Harris and wife, Amber, of Plano, Texas; daughter, Erin Bremmer and husband, Bryan, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; and grandchildren, Courtney Bremmer and Aiden and Neil Harris.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
