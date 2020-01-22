Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday Jan. 24, at the funeral home.
Julie Arlene Younes, age 88, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21 (2020).
The daughter of John K. and Nellie (Pierce) Hefley was born June 7, 1931, at Western Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny; brothers, William Finley, Hosea and John Hefley; and sisters, Ola Nichols, Edra Arl Hefley, Stella Harrison, Vellah Zukowski and Patricia Gunn.
Julie was a member of First Baptist Church in Harrison, the Women’s Civic Club, the Women’s Book Club and the Twentieth Century Club. Julie always worked alongside her husband, Johnny, in all of their business ventures, which included Harrison Sale Barn, Modern Parts, Montgomery Ward, a grocery store and raising cattle on their farm in Bellefonte.
Julie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Echols and Jim, of Fort Smith, and LeAnn Johnson and Earl, of Harrison; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Shelly Martin and Charles and Vicky Ezell and Jeremy; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Kevin Johnson and Rachel; four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; and a whole host of family and friends.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Rob Davis officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her faithful and loving caregivers, Susan Westbrook, Whitney Hudson, Nila Stevens, and Home Instead Manager Michelle Hirsh, NARMC-EMS Jason Moshier and staff.
Pallbearers are Tim Crunkleton, Kevin Johnson, Charles Martin, Jim Echols, Jason Moshier and Jim Ferrari.
Honorary pallbearers are Earl Johnson and Jeremy Ezell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800; Ozark Humane Society, 5147 Rock Springs Road W, Harrison, AR 72601; or a charity of your choice.
