Graveside service will at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Plumlee Cemetery; visitation will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Violet June Berry, 90 of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, March 3 (2020) at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
She was born June 11, 1929, in Delmar, to Jesse Edward and Flossie (Bledsoe) Alford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant brothers; the father of her children, Don Berry; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Liz (Clarke) Berry; her sister, Joyce Mihu; and brothers, Dale (Freda) Alford and James (Esttie) Alford.
June is survived by her children and their spouses, Donna June and Mark Withrow, of Omaha, and Donald (Don) and Mona Berry, of Harrison; grandchildren, Kenneth (Shelby) Mullenix, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Donnie and Lyndsey Berry and Ronnie and Kelsey Berry, all of Harrison; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Serenity and Scarlett Mullenix, Caza, Donovan and Brodi Berry, Adin and Jayden Berry, and Dustin and Suzannah Baker; a niece and a nephew, Barbara June Mihu Adams, of California, and Tim Mihu, of Missouri; her dear friends, Lida Akin Criner, of Limestone, Bessie Sisco, of Harrison, and Wanda Beaver, of Oklahoma; the staff of Pinnacle Wing at Hillcrest Home, who were like a second family; and many more family members and friends.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. Her children and grandchildren were her whole world; family meant everything to her.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are the nurses and staff of Hillcrest Nursing Home.
