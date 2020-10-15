A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Wyauna June Grinder, age 90, of Pindall, passed peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12 (2020) at her home in Pindall.
She was born on May 16, 1930, at St. Joe, to Charlie and Edith (Smithee) Wilson.
She has joined her husband of 67 years, Harold Grinder, who died seven weeks ago to the day. Harold and June were truly pillars of their community and so loved by many friends and family.
June greeted everyone she saw with a big smile and never met a stranger. She was known as an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for the people that she loved. She welcomed many people into her home for meals over the years. Her family meant the world to her. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who had the privilege to know her and will be missed beyond measure.
She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown and later she worked at various clerical and sales jobs which she really enjoyed. She took care of her home and family until her very last days.
She married Harold Grinder on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1952, in Reno, Nevada, while he was stationed in the US Navy in San Francisco, California. They lived in San Francisco until he was shipped out during the Korean War. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year.
She was a member of the Ozark Life UPC Church (formerly Pindall UPC Church) in Pindall, where she served as church secretary and a Sunday school teacher for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one charismatic brother, Bob Wilson, with whom she had a special relationship. She is survived by her daughter, Kaye (Don) Ardison, daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Henthorne, and son, David (Katie) Grinder, all of Pindall; four grandchildren, Christy (Jason) Honeycutt, of Valley Springs, Brooke (Brett) Timm, of Jackson, Wyoming, Ben (Lori) Henthorne, of Pindall, and Alex (Caitlyn) Grinder, of Harrison; five great-grandchildren, Madelyn Honeycutt, Parker Honeycutt, Sawyer Henthorne, Madelon June Timm and Harper Grinder; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, church family and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Ozark Life UPC Church, P.O. Box 253, Pindall, AR 72669 or Anderson Flat Cemetery Fund, 3482 Highway 235, St. Joe, AR 72675.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com.
Commented