Junior Clayton Freeman, age 86, of Mt. Judea, passed away Friday, July 10 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.
The son of Ernie and Ethel (Foster) Freeman was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Mt. Judea.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Clinton "Woody" Freeman, Lewis "Micky" Freeman and Paul Freeman; his sisters, Pauline Love and Kay Bolin; and his grandson, Bryan McCutcheon.
He is survived by his wife, Niva (Royce) Freeman, of Jasper; his daughter, Ann Clark and husband Larry, of Jasper; his son, Clayton Freeman and his wife Shelley, of Bass; and his sisters, Bernice Breedlove, of Valley Springs, and Betty Bolin, of Mt. Judea.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Breana Jo Bower, Britney Bruce and Josh Freeman; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Smith Cemetery in Vendor, with Anthony Bower officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bob Freeman, Danny Freeman, Adam Bower, Bobby Bruce, Cole Bower and Dylan Bruce.
