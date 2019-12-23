Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Coffman Funeral Home, Harrison, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.
Junior D. Copeland, 93, of the Snow community, passed away in Harrison, on Friday, Dec. 20 (2019).
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Coffman Funeral Home, Harrison. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Junior was born at Pyatt, on April 13, 1926. His parents were the late D.H. and Jeffie Ledford Copeland.
He was a musician and traveled many states performing in a variety of venues during his life.
He retired in 1991 from Claridge Products in Harrison. He also worked for Quest Diagnostics as a lab courier for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Copeland and Fred Copeland.
Survivors include his wife, Kaye Shields Copeland, of Harrison; his daughter, Karen Gail (Jeff) Dezort, of Harrison; his son, Chuck (Rhonda) Copeland, of Bellefonte; a brother, Dale Copeland, of Harrison; three sisters, Jean Ward, of Yellville; Barbara Kerr, of Harrison; Deborah Brader, of Diamond City; five grandchildren, Shelly Ragan, of Sherwood; Brandy (David) Pearson, of Wichita, Kansas, Wade Copeland, of the Snow community, Anne Dezort (Adam McKay), of Springfield, Missouri; Jonathan (Jasi) Dezort, of Harrison and three great-grandchildren, Alexis Pearson, Mackenzie Pearson and Clayton Chambers, Also two daughters from a previous marriage, Phyllis Canham and Connie Torres, both of Yakima, Washington.
Commented