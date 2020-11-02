Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Junior R. Martin, age 84, of Western Grove, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25 (2020) at his home.
The son of Russell and Lourine (Kennedy) Martin, he was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Oroville, California.
Junior married the love of his life, Mary Scott, in Effingham, Illinois, on Feb. 1, 1974. He was a loving husband and father and he never met a stranger. He served in the United States Army and was a very patriotic person He retired as a lumberjack.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Nathan Martin; his grandsons, Gordon Martin Jr. and Jeremy Martin; brother, Andy Martin; and sister, Donna Martin.
Junior is survived by his wife, Mary Martin, of the home; his sons, Jay Martin, Mark Martin and his wife Pam, Mitch Martin, and Gordon Martin and his wife Tonya; his daughters, Diane Martin and Methica Martin; his sister, Betty Martin; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends that will miss Junior.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Ohmer Dyal officiating.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
