A private family gathering is being planned for a later time; arrangements are with Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Justin “Bub” Wayne Fitzhugh, age 31, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, March 24 (2020).
The son of Anita (Wise) Fitzhugh and the late Alan Fitzhugh Sr. was born Dec. 20, 1988, in Sacramento, California. He was the brother of Steven Fitzhugh and Alan Fitzhugh Jr.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri. A private family gathering is being planned for a later time.
Commented