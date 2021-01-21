A balloon release ceremony is set for noon on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Bergman Church of Christ; Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Snow Full Gospel Church, in Yellville, with arrangements by Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
Justin Lee Brown, age 34, of Pyatt, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 16 (2021).
He entered this life on May 29, 1986, in Harrison, the son of Jimmy Dean and Pamela Robin (Trowbridge) Brown.
Justin treasured time with his family and friends, especially with his son, Nathan. He will be greatly missed.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester Lee and Lillie Mae Brown, and Edward Lee Trowbridge, and his aunt, Fran Love Trowbridge.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Pamela Brown, of Pyatt; son, Nathan Brown, of Moses Lake, Washington; two brothers, Bryan Brown, of Branson, Missouri, and Jeremy Brown, of Pyatt; niece, Brooklyn Caviness, of Yellville; grandmother, JoAnn Trowbridge, of Harrison; and many friends and extended family.
A balloon release ceremony is set for noon on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Bergman Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Snow Full Gospel Church, located at 100 Marion County 3026 in Yellville.
Flowers may be ordered from Imagine That Floral in Yellville (870-449-8080).
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .
