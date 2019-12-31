Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Ozark Baptist Church; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Justin Michael Treat, 36, of Bergman, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Harrison.
He was born in Harrison on May 27, 1983. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Treat, and his parents, Travis and Rhonda Miner and his children.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Ozark Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.
