There are no services planned at this time; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Karen Adeline Horne, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. She was 81 years old.
The daughter of Lois Maehr was born on April 17, 1938, in Ferryville, Wisconsin.
Karen attended Crossroads Community Church. She loved her church and church family and sewing was her passion.
She was preceded in death by her mother, and one son, Steven Lewis.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, James Horne, of the home; two daughters and their husbands, Kristilin and Michael Rankin, of Florida, and Doni-Rei and Larry McLean, of Murray, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Travis and Tyler Dunn and Thomas and Tanner Kalebaugh; three great-grandchildren, Holden, Ella and Jameson Dunn; and a former son-in-law, Matt Kalebaugh, of Harrison.
