Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at First Baptist Church in Flippin, with interment at Bruno Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Karen Lynnell Benton, age 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 1 (2020).
She was born on Jan. 31, 1956 to the late Grady and Dee Gray in Conway. She was the wife of Bert Benton.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at First Baptist Church in Flippin. Interment will follow at Bruno Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Commented