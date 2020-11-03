Karen T. Wallis

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
On Sunday morning, Nov. 1 (2020) Karen Teresa Wallis, age 66, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, went home to be with the Lord.
Karen was born on March 23, 1954, in Harrison, the daughter of Raymond and Joy (Ruff) Delk.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Jim Kelly.
Karen was a lifelong native of Harrison, and graduated from Harrison High School in 1972. She was a member of the band and was involved in Girl Scouts. he married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Bill Wallis, in Harrison on Nov. 18, 1972. They spent 48 wonderful years together as husband and wife. Karen had a heart for helping people. She worked at Northwest Regional Housing Authority for many years, retiring in 2019. She enjoyed cooking, reading romance novels, gardening and spending time with her family and two grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her husband, Bill Wallis, of Harrison; her daughter, Tina Wallis and her wife Britteny Wallis; her grandson, Zackary; her granddaughter, Teighan; her brother-in-law, Steve Wallis and his wife Cindy; her nephew, Isiah Wallis, of Harrison; her sister-in-law, Melinda Wairath and her husband Joe; her niece, Kaylee Johnson, of Gainesville, Missouri; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Ohmer Dyal officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Steve Wallis, Isiah Wallis, Tina Wallis, Jessie Sheldon, Sarah Parkinson, Stefanie Crowley and Joe Walrath.
