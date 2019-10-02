Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Nubbin Hill Church, near Leslie, with burial at Nubbin Hill Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Kari Leann Holsted, 43, of Leslie, died Monday, Sept. 30 (2019) at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Nubbin Hill Church near Leslie. Burial will follow the service at Nubbin Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The daughter of Benny Wayne Holsted and Ruth Overholt Holsted was born June 2, 1976, at Mountain View. She was the wife of Richard Tilley, of the home.
