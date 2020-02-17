Katherine "Kay" Pederson

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 272 Valley View Church Road in Harrison, with burial at Milum Cemetery at Lead Hill; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Katherine Jean Pederson, of Lead Hill, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15 (2020) at Mountain Home, at the age of 78.
She was born at Fresno, California, on July 12, 1941, to parents, William Howard Sailors and Tomma Jean (Cox) Sailors. She was a homemaker and a resident of Lead Hill for the past 22 years, moving from San Jose, California.
Kay was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and several quilting clubs. She loved giving away the beautiful quilts she made. In addition to quilting, she was a super cook. Kay was loving, generous and very attentive to the needs of others. Her kids and grandkids were her world.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Howard Sailors Jr.
Kay is survived by her husband of 57 years, Floyd Pederson, of the home; five sons, Tom, of Nevada, Brent, of Mountain Home, Michael, of Texas, Lawrence, of Seattle, and Scott, of Lead Hill; two daughters, Janet Sullivan, of California, and Julie Pederson, of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Michael Sailors, of Fresno, California, and Ben Sailors, of Falls City, Nebraska; a sister, Fran McGee, of Harrison; 27 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 272 Valley View Church Road in Harrison, with Bishop Barry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers are Brent Pederson, Michael Pederson, Lawrence Pederson, Scott Pederson, Zachary Pederson and Andrew Pederson.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
