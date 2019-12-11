A memorial service is planned for a later date; arrangements are with Midwest Cremations and Funeral Services of Springfield, Mo.
Kathryn Dianne Lake, age 67, of Bergman, passed away on Nov. 30 (2019) at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
Kathryn was born on Dec. 7, 1951, at Olla, Louisiana, to Edward and Grace Bass.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne Bass.
She is survived by a brother, Pat; a sister, Victoria; a son, Catlee Lake; daughters, Kathryn Curtiss, Patricia Perkins, Amanda Tompkins and Brandy Clark; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kathryn enjoyed watching movies, working with jewelry and spending time with her two dogs, Puggers and Tinker Bell, and her cat, Mochie, and in her younger years spending time on Bull Shoals Lake camping and fishing.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with Midwest Cremations and Funeral Services of Springfield, Missouri.
