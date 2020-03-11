Celebration of Life will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday March 14, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville.
Kathy Lorena Martin, 71, of Flippin, died Monday, March 9 (2020) at Mountain Home.
Her family will Celebrate her Life and receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday March 14, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville. Memorials may be directed to Have a Heart Pet Shelter, P.O. Box 1030, Yellville, AR 72687.
The daughter of the late Ralph G. and Doris May (Sease) Tarver was born Jan. 29, 1949, at St. Louis, Missouri. She was the wife of Charles Dean Martin, of the home.
