Katie Mae Burks passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 13 (2020) at the age of 87.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1933, in Macon, Georgia, to Roy R. And LIllie Mae Griggs.
Katie is survived by her two daughters, Janice A. Bercut’, of Santa Rosa, California, and Donna I. Davies, of Billings, Montana. She has five grandchildren, Eric and Mark Smith, Kevin and Michelle Bercut' and Shawn Davies. Katie has six great grandchildren.
Katie's hobbies over the years included reading, puzzles, upholstery and wood carving. Katie was a feisty woman who spoke her mind. She went above and beyond for those she loved.
The family would like to extend a special mention to Shirley, Tammie and Travis Harris family. Not bound by blood but, they were in the truest sense family to Katie.They did and always will hold a special place in her heart.
Per Katie's wishes, she will be cremated.
We love you to the moon and back. One day, we will reunite and celebrate.
