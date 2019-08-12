A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Aug. 16, at the home of his father, Richard DeMuth; cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Keith Brian DeMuth, 55, of Marble Falls, died Saturday, Aug. 10 (2019) at Marble Falls.
The son of Richard DeMuth and Barbara (Ewalt) Duplichain was born Sept. 16, 1963, in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was the husband of Vicki DeMuth, of Marble Falls.
