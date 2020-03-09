Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Piercetown Holiness Church, with burial at Smith Cemetery at Vendor; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Keltner Riddell, age 60, of Piercetown, passed away at Hospice House in Harrison on Saturday, March 7 (2020) surrounded by his family.
The son of the late Sammie and Bertha (Martin) Riddell was born in Harrison on May 2, 1959. He was the husband of Tieada Riddell, of the home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Piercetown Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Vendor. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Coffman Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Commented