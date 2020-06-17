Service will be held June 25, at Patton Cemetery in Pyatt.
Born on Feb. 15, 1940, in the hills of Northwest Arkansas, he grew up as a country boy with his three brothers and had the joy of a younger sister in his late teens. Slugger received his nickname as a young boy when his uncle watched him hit a ball and said, “He is going to be a slugger!”
Slugger married the love of his life, Bea, on July 5, 1961. He and Bea moved to a couple of different towns before settling on Wichita, Kansas. Slugger was drafted into the Army in 1963 and Bea went to Germany with him where they had their first child, Stephanie, in 1965, followed by a son, Doug, in 1967. Slugger raised his children and worked for Rainbo Bakery for a number of years before retiring. He spent his years after that helping raise his grandchildren and tending to his yard and gardens.
Slugger lost his soulmate Bea in March of 2017. The last three years of his life were spent missing Bea.
He passed away peacefully and will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and animal lover.
Slugger was preceded in death by his wife, Bea; his father, Ernest “Bunk” Cheek; his mother, Walsie Tabor Cheek; infant sister, Mary Lou Cheek; and brothers, Gary “Ichabod” Cheek and Bobby “Red” Cheek.
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy “Booger Red” Cheek and wife Margaret; sister, Judy Peters and husband Jerry; daughter, Stephanie Belling and husband Jay; son, Douglas Cheek and wife Michele; grandchildren, TeRyssa Torrez, Erik Beagle, Samuel Belling, Julia Belling and Garret Cheek; and three great-grandchildren, Gage Beagle, Olivia Beagle and Scarlette Beagle.
Service will be held June 25, at Patton Cemetery in Pyatt.
Commented