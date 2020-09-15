Graveside ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Crossroads Cemetery in Deer, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Kenneth Coy Smith, 59, of Jasper, passed away suddenly with cardiac arrest on Saturday, Sept. 12 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Kenneth was born July 10, 1961, in Harrison, to the late Coy Ray and Verdine Ozell (Reed) Smith.
Kenneth greatly enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, camping and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with Francis, his wife of 39 years; his children, Kenny, Johnny, Josh and Dusty; and grandchildren, who he loved dearly.
Kenneth treasured time with his family and enjoyed spending every family reunion together with all his loved ones. Kenneth also had a special bond and love for his dog, Bear. Kenneth was of a Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gary and Oscar Smith; his mother- and father-in-law, Johnny and Mary Campbell, of Vendor; niece, Nadene Sparks; sister-in-law, Janis Ann Smith; brother-in-law, Roger DeLahunt, and brother-in-law, James Kenneth Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Francis Fern (Campbell) Smith, of the home; four children, Kenneth Coy Smith Jr., of Jasper, Johnny Ray Smith and wife Nikki, of Jasper, Joshua Lynn Smith and wife Lora, of Jasper, and Dustin Dewayne Smith, of Greenville, South Carolina; two brothers, Samuel J. and Lorene Smith, of Harrison, and Louis Carl and Kathy Smith, of Bellefonte; six sisters, Mildred and Wesley Sparks, of Harrison, Nancy and Jim George, of Valley Springs, Carolyn and Darrell Campbell, of Jasper, Janis and Harold Freeman, of Pelsor, Barbara and Joey White, of Vendor, and Susan and Ricky Smith, of Vendor; sister -in-law, Jackie Smith, of Valley Springs; 12 grandchildren, John Ray Jr., Trevor, Trenton, Ethan, Karlee, Marcus, Layton, Calvin Smith, McKenna, Mason, Ally, Sarah (expected soon), Nolan, Noah and Madison; with many more loved ones and friends.
Graveside ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Crossroads Cemetery in Deer, with James Compton officiating.
Pallbearers will be John Ray Jr., Trevor, Trenton, Ethan, Karlee, Marcus, Layton, Calvin Smith and Clayton Collins.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Geoffrey Dunaway, Larry Humphry, Anthony Campbell and all Kenneth’s nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented