Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville, with burial at Knoxville Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home.
Kenneth Dale Cash, 82, of Clarksville, completed his journey in this world Saturday, Sept. 21 (2019).
He was born Aug. 30, 1937, in St. Joe, to the late John and Gayle (Robertson) Cash.
Kenneth lived a faithful devoted life to his Lord and Savior, his wife of 61 years, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving tender man who had a great sense of humor. During his career he served as a deputy sheriff for Johnson County and drove a local live haul truck for Tyson Foods. He also enjoyed working outside sawmilling. He built the Wildwood Church where he preached. Kenneth was a man who could do anything from watch tinkering, repairing jewelry, fishing, and mechanicking and driving heavy equipment. He was person that never met a stranger and loved his family and friends dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Deborah Renee Cash; one grandson, Joseph Nichols; three half-sisters; and one half-brother.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Olive (Arthur) Cash; three children, Craig Cash and wife Betty Killough, of Clarksville, Sonya and husband John Todd, of Springfield, and Steve and wife Sheila Cash, of Springdale; grandchildren, Jeremy and wife Wendy Cash, Melisa and husband Curtis Trayler, Krista Killough, Joseph and wife Patty Robberson, Daniel Robberson, Joshua and wife Ariel Nichols, Jacob and wife Lisa Ralph, Preston and wife Paige Cash, and Olivia Cash; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Cash Sr., of Springdale, and Donavan Cash, of Springfield, Missouri; one aunt, Denver Eddings, of California; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel, with BrotherTerry Knapp officiating. Burial will follow at Knoxville Cemetery with Jeremy Cash, Curtis Trayler, Preston Cash, Jacob Ralph, Joseph Robberson, Joshua Nichols and Jim Cash III serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home, Clarksville.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com .
Commented