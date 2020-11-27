Burial will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Kenneth Jay Rhoad, age 85, of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The son of Warren T. Rhoad and Elsie I. (Kreiser) Rhoad was born in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 1935. He was the husband of Evelynn, of Harrison.
