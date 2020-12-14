Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment at Alpena Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home.
Kenneth Larence Smothers, of Green Forest, was born on Feb. 22, 1947, in Harrison, to Fred and Fairy (Magness) Smothers. Surrounded by his family, Kenny departed this life on Friday, Dec. 11 (2020) at his home at the age of 73.
Kenny devoted his life to his family. Along with being owner/operator of Smothers & Sons Trucking, he also spent his days on his cattle farm in Denver, Arkansas. He was an outdoorsman with his hobbies including, fishing, hunting, riding horses and was an accomplished steer roper. He would spend his summer evenings making homemade ice cream for his neighbors and many friends.
On Dec. 24, 1965, he was united in marriage with Blenda Faye (Bailey) Smothers, who survives him of the home.
He is also survived by two sons, Keith Smothers and Kelly Smothers, both of Green Forest; five grandchildren, Ryan Smothers and wife, Kaysi, of Green Forest, Jessica Trulove and husband, Matt, of Berryville, Whitney Harp, of Harrison, Kaelee Ward and husband, Dalton, of Pineville, Missouri, and Carlee Smothers of Green Forest; seven great-grandchildren, Gage, Tennessee, Saylor, Wrylinn, Lively, Creed and Acetynn, two sisters, Joy Molder, of Green Forest, and Freddie Massengale, of Alpena; and brother Sonny Smothers, of Green Forest; along with many other relatives, loved ones and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Fairy Smothers, and one great-granddaughter Auburn Trulove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, all at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with Pastor Doug Blevins and Pastor Lannie Younger officiating. Interment will follow the service at Alpena Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made online to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org
