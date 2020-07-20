A memorial is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Harriet of Assembly of God Church; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Kenneth “Mutt” Watts, 83, of Marshall, passed away on Tuesday, July 14 (2020).
Kenneth was born in Searcy County, on July 25, 1936, to father, Elmer Watts and mother, Osta Curtis Watts. He was the husband of Deloris “Jo” (Duncan) Watts.
