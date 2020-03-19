Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Marshall Memorial Gardens; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Kenneth Rainbolt, age 81, of Marshall, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 17 (2020) at Conway Regional in Conway.
He was born on March 29, 1938, to the late George J. Rainbolt and Blanche Williams Rainbolt. He was the husband of Janet Hubbard Rainbolt, of the home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
