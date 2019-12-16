At Kenneth's request, there will be no services; burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
Kenneth Robert Brossman, 87, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14 (2019) at Mount Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation in Harrison.
He was born Feb. 14, 1932, at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean War.
At Kenneth's request, there will be no services. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
Kenneth loved dogs and cats and requested that donations be made to your local humane society in his memory in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
