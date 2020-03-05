Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Nanny Cemetery near his farm.
Kenneth Ronald Smith, age 84, of Yellville, passed away Tuesday, March 3 (2020) in Fayetteville.
The son of the late Benjamin Harrison and Alice Idella (Dillard) Smith was born Feb. 19, 1936, in Mull. He was the husband of Margaret “Maggie” Smith, of the home.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville. Interment will follow at Nanny Cemetery near his farm.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2000 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
