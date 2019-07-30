Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Milum Cemetery, at Lead Hill; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.
Kevin A. Greenlee, 33 of Bergman, passed away Monday, July 29 (2019) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
The son of Norman and Ruby (Smith) Greenlee was born at Harrison on Sept. 11, 1985. He was the father of Cole Greenlee.
Funeral service will be at at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Milum Cemetery at Lead Hill. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cole Greenlee account at any First National Bank, North Arkansas location.
