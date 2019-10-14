Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home.
Frances “Kim” Camille Massey, 81, of Leslie, died Saturday, Oct. 12 (2019) at her home in Leslie.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leslie Cemetery Fund.
The daughter of Carl Thomas Walker and Evelyn Wade Carrol Walker was born Oct. 1, 1938, at Texarkana. She was the wife fo the late John T. Massey.
