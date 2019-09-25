Kurt Adrian Johnson, 53, of Coalport, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, Sept. 12 (2019) with his fiancée, Dawn Kuhn, and family by his side at UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
He was born in Geneva, Illinois, the son of the late Joan Johnson.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Jonathan L. See.
Surviving are his father, Brian Johnson, sister, Kim Underwood and her fiancé, Shawn Mandrell, and brother, Keith Johnson, all of Conway, Missouri; two sons, Kurt M. Johnson and T.J. Perriman, both of Omaha; two stepsons, Brett Kuhn and Nick Kuhn, both of Coalport, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Audrey Eli, Victor See, Ashley Underwood and Anabel Fulton and their families; four grandchildren, Nathan, Julien, Cylis and Marleah; and cherished friends, Yvonne and Jerry Henry, of Coalport, Pennsylvania.
Kurt enjoyed watching NASCAR and Westerns, also hunting, fishing and spending time with friends, kids, stepsons and family.
