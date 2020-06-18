Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Grubb Springs Baptist Church, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation:4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
LaMoyne Moore passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14 (2020) at her home in Olive Branch, Mississippi, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Fred Lovelady.
LaMoyne was born in Hill Top and lived in Harrison until she married J.W. Moore in 1949 and they moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where they started their family. After she was widowed, she married Eldon Moore and they eventually relocated to Harrison where she loved being near her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, J.W. Moore, and Eldon Moore; her parents, Charles and Lena Hunt; her brother, Russell Hunt; and her daughter-in-law, Lawanda Moore.
Survivors include her children, Carol Lovelady (Fred) and Robert Moore, all of Olive Branch, Mississippi; her brother, Richard Hunt (Dorothy), of Harrison; grandchildren, Chris Moore (Amanda), of Lewisburg, Mississippi, and Kelly McKinzie (Will), of Starkville, Mississippi; her great-grandchildren, Henry, Annabelle and Amelia Moore, and Madison McKinzie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
