Larry B. Childs

Born Feb. 24, 1939, in Washington state, Larry passed away at his daughter’s home in Hooks, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 9 (2020). He was 80 years old.
Married to Jean and then Shirley for a total of 60 years, he was a dedicated husband.
He loved camping and motorcycling, and he traveled nationwide to visit his family.
He started his career in the U.S. Air Force, and he helped defend our country for 20 years, performing a critical role throughout the Cold War.
After retiring from the Air Force, he worked in the industrial computer industry until he retired to Harrison.
In Harrison, he worked as a handyman servicing the Harrison community.
He was preceded in death by both Jean and Shirley, and his youngest son, Mark.
He is survived by William Whitescarver, Jimmy Whitescarver, Yvonne Childs-Snider, Larry C. Childs, Laurie Lowery, and Edward Whitescarver; 22 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives and friends.
He will be missed by all.
Memorial Celebration of Life will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Boone County Senior Center, located at 1516 Rock Springs Road in Harrison.
The family wishes to thank Legacy Hospice, Dierkson Hospice and St. Michaels Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion they gave Larry.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the American Lung Association.
Arrangements under the care of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas.
