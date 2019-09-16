Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at First Christian Church in Marshall, with burial at Hinton Cemetery, in Hinton, Okla.; Visitation: 9-10 Thursday, Sept. 19, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Larry Bob Slanaker, 73, of Marshall, died Friday, Sept. 13 (2019) at UAMS in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the First Christian Church in Marshall. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the church. Burial will be Friday, Sept. 20, at Hinton Cemetery in Hinton, Oklahoma. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of the late Bill Slanaker and Helen Dieball Slanaker was born Aug. 11, 1946, at Hinton, Oklahoma. He was the husband of Talonye Kay Duck Slanaker, of the home.
