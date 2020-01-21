Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Crossroads Community Church, with interment at Crawford Cemetery, at Everton; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Larry Dean Harp, age 67, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 19 (2020). Larry was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Harrison, on Dec. 13, 1952, to Clarence and Joleta (Dees) Harp.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Jason Cantrell.
Larry graduated from Harrison High School in 1971 where you could find him involved in numerous sports. He was very competitive which resulted in many records and championship titles. He carried this competitive nature throughout his life.
Larry was married for 43 years to his wife, Debbie, and had two daughters, Morgan and Stephanie. Larry retired as the District Superintendent for Arkansas Western Gas Company where he worked for 34 years. He worked diligently to provide for his family and ensure they were taken care of. He was notorious for tackling challenging tasks around the house or farm. If he didn’t have the tool to fix it, he would create a new tool.
Larry served faithfully in his church in various ways over the years from driving a weekly bus route to teaching Sunday school classes. There were many activities that Larry loved to do in his free time. He thoroughly enjoyed the beauty of the lake and the peace he gained while fishing. Larry spent countless afternoons on the lake with the church youth group teaching them how to water ski and giving endless tube rides. He also loved to tend to his cattle and work on his family farm.
Survivors include his loving wife, Debbie Harp; daughter, Morgan Duncan and spouse Benjamin; daughter, Stephanie DeWeese and spouse Taylor; sister, Shirley Cantrell and spouse Larry; grandson, Devin Duncan; granddaughter, Elizabeth “Quinn” DeWeese; granddaughter-on-the-way, Kinslee Harper Duncan; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Crossroads Community Church, with service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Crawford Cemetery in Everton.
