Larry Due, age 64, of the Snow community near Yellville, passed away Saturday June 6 (2020) in Mountain Home.
Larry was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Monette,to the late Herman and Zellaree (Merriman) Due. He was the husband of Connie Michelle (Kennel) Due, of the home.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday June 9, at Peel Cemetery Pavillion in Peel Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Peel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 63, Peel, AR 72668.
